04:30 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
Kanwar Arsalan celebrates Fatima Effendi's birthday in Dubai
Pakistani much-adored celebrity couple Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan are one of the most-liked celebrity duo in the entertainment vicinity.

Every now and then, the adorable family drops glimpses of their private life leaving their fan base gushing.

This time around, the beautiful couple was spotted celebrating the Munafiq star's birthday during their picturesque vacation in Dubai. "Thank you for making my birthday so special @kanwararsalan love you ❤️❤️", Fatima captioned her Instagram post whilst sharing stunning snaps.

Celebrating his wife's special day, Kanwar had the sweetest birthday bash for his lady love Fatima who turned 29. Needless to say, the short and sweet birthday celebration was adored by the fans and the admirers showered love on the couple.

Fatima Effendi appeared in several Pakistani dramas including some of her popular drama serials like Man-O-Salwa, Mkafaat, Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan and others.

Back in 2012, the couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony and are blessed with two sons named Almir Khan Arsalan and Mahbir Khan Arsalan.

