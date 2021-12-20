Kanwar Arsalan celebrates Fatima Effendi's birthday in Dubai
Share
Pakistani much-adored celebrity couple Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan are one of the most-liked celebrity duo in the entertainment vicinity.
Every now and then, the adorable family drops glimpses of their private life leaving their fan base gushing.
This time around, the beautiful couple was spotted celebrating the Munafiq star's birthday during their picturesque vacation in Dubai. "Thank you for making my birthday so special @kanwararsalan love you ❤️❤️", Fatima captioned her Instagram post whilst sharing stunning snaps.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Celebrating his wife's special day, Kanwar had the sweetest birthday bash for his lady love Fatima who turned 29. Needless to say, the short and sweet birthday celebration was adored by the fans and the admirers showered love on the couple.
Fatima Effendi appeared in several Pakistani dramas including some of her popular drama serials like Man-O-Salwa, Mkafaat, Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan and others.
Back in 2012, the couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony and are blessed with two sons named Almir Khan Arsalan and Mahbir Khan Arsalan.
Fatima Effendi believes women "feel a sense of ... 02:31 PM | 24 Jul, 2019
LAHORE- Mohsin Abbas Haider has been in hot waters ever since his wife Fatema Sohail accused him of domestic violence ...
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pesticides Abbreviations & their Meanings09:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
-
- Pakistani cricketer Yasir Shah booked in teenage girl's rape case06:29 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
-
- PSL 2022: Shaheen Afridi named as Lahore Qalandars captain05:38 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Kanwar Arsalan celebrates Fatima Effendi's birthday in Dubai04:30 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
-
-
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021