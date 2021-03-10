Twitter takes on India over seizure of 'PIA' balloon plane in Jammu & Kashmir
Web Desk
07:56 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
Twitter takes on India over seizure of 'PIA' balloon plane in Jammu & Kashmir
Share

DELHI – Indian police in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir took an aircraft-shaped balloon with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) name on it into custody.

According to India’s ANI news agency, the action was taken after the balloon bearing ‘PIA’ name on it found in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector on Tuesday evening.

It was first noticed by locals in the village who instantly informed the police. The balloon has been seized while an investigation in this regard has been initiated.

It is not the first bizarre incident as Indian forces have been arresting pigeons and other objects in the past over espionage suspicions.

Last year, Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) captured two pigeons in occupied Kashmir, claiming they were on spying mission.

In 2015, a pigeon was captured by Indian forces for crossing the Indo-Pak border into India's Pathankot area.

The incident of balloon seizure has sparked frenzy on social media. Here are some reactions:

More From This Category
ECP issues victory notification of senators-elect ...
11:46 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ – PM Imran launches ...
11:13 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
Israel’s Netanyahu flies to UAE on first visit ...
10:58 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
ECP delays Daska by-poll to ensure transparency
10:33 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
Pakistan Army chief offers Bahrain complete ...
09:49 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
Lahore 'to host remaining fixtures of PSL 2021'
07:21 PM | 10 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahbaz Shigri sends birthday love to Aima Baig
10:06 PM | 10 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr