Ex-MPA dies of coronavirus in Punjab

LAHORE – A former Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Punjab’s Sargodha district has died of coronavirus.

Haji Allah Yar Ansari, 78, remained in quarantine at home but was later shifted to the hospital when his condition deteriorated, the DAWN reported on Saturday.

Born on May 1, 1943 in Khushab District, Allah Yar did his Intermediate in 1962 from the Government College Joharabad. He was elected to the Punjab Assembly on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ticket in 1997.

His relatives and friends flouted rules as they did not allow the special team to proceed with the burial.

His family and close contacts will also be tested for COVID-19 infection.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 18,272 on Saturday, with at least 417 fatalities across the South Asian country.