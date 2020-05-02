Princess Charlotte helps needy ahead of fifth birthday

Sheherbano Syed
05:25 PM | 2 May, 2020
Princess Charlotte helps needy ahead of fifth birthday
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a brand new set of portraits of Princess Charlotte to celebrate her fifth birthday.

The photographs were shot by Kate Middleton last month at Sandringham, “where the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area”, Kensington Palace said.

One of the images show the second-eldest Cambridge child helping distribute food to people self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In another picture, the little royal knocks on the door of an elderly resident holding a bag of fresh pasta.

The Duke and Duchess spent several hours making fresh pasta with their children before delivering it.

Princess Charlotte is the second of the royal couple's three children and their only daughter.

The family have been staying at the Anmer Hall their Norfolk country home. They have been in complete isolation since late March.

