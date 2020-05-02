253 children diagnosed with coronavirus in Sindh
Share
KARACHI – Sindh government spokesman, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday that at least 253 children have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Sindh, while the number of coronavirus cases among women has started to increase till 26% of total patients.
In a video message, he said that the purpose of stating the statistics was that the coronavirus has now hit our homes because we are not taking precautionary measures, causing children and women to become infected with the virus.
Murtaza Wahab said that last two months have been very difficult and due to the cooperation of the people, the government of Sindh has been very successful in its endeavors.
He appealed to the masses to adopt precautionary measures, maintain social distancing to avoid carrying the virus to homes.
Sindh has been the most-affected province with highest number of confirmed cases, a total of 7102. At least 1,295 people have recovered while 118 have died of the virus complications.
-
- Pakistan categorically rejects baseless Indian allegations of ...09:43 AM | 3 May, 2020
- Punjab to conduct 6,000 COVID-19 tests daily from today09:03 AM | 3 May, 2020
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 440 deaths; Coronavirus cases soar above ...08:31 AM | 3 May, 2020
- Livelihood-loss-affectees can apply for Ehsaas Emergency Cash Aid12:51 AM | 3 May, 2020
- Aamir Liaquat apologises for his offensive remarks on TV06:03 PM | 2 May, 2020
- Princess Charlotte helps needy ahead of fifth birthday05:25 PM | 2 May, 2020
- Adnan Siddiqui reacts to Aamir Liaquat’s remarks about late ...04:00 PM | 2 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020