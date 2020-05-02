UNHCR: Rs12k for each of 36,000 Afghan refugee family trapped in lockdown
06:45 PM | 2 May, 2020
UNHCR: Rs12k for each of 36,000 Afghan refugee family trapped in lockdown
ISLAMABAD – Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday said the UNHCR had decided to replicate the Ehsaas Programme of Pakistan under which 36000 Afghan refugee families trapped in lockdown would be provided Rs 12000 each.

Addressing a gathering of Afghan refugees here after distributing food packages among 1500 families at Afghan Refugee Camp in I-12 sector, Afridi said in the second phase, UNHCR plans to give Rs 12,000 to each family.

On the occasion, Afridi said the ‘good news’ about peace process were coming from Afghanistan as Pakistan was facilitating peace talks to help bring peace in war torn-Afghanistan.

He said soon intra-Afghan peace talks could resume which would lay basis for peace and development of the region.

He said restoration of peace in Afghanistan would help dignified repatriation of Afghan Refugees to their own country.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying his maximum efforts to help out stranded Refugees.

“Now it is up to the world nations and the UNHCR to immediately divert funds towards food supplies for the trapped refugees”.

He expressed his gratitude to the governments of China and Japan for allocating funds to the UNHCR. He said that China like a true friend had decided to provide food packages to Afghan refugees.

Afridi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised voice at international forums for helping out the Afghan refugees trapped in the lockdown.

He said despite intrigues and conspiracies, Pak, Afghan frienship would further strengthen, adding despite financial difficulties, Pakistan government would keep supporting the Afghan refugees.

