04:16 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
Mommy-to-be Sarah Khan flaunts her baby bump
Sarah Khan has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. Documenting her pregnancy enthusiastically, the mommy to be left her fans delighted as she flaunted her baby bump.

Khan who is expecting her first baby with her husband singer Falak Shabir looked radiant in her latest photos.

Expressing her eagerness to hold her first child in her arms, the Sabaar star posted a series of portraits where she is basking in maternity glow.

Turning to Instagram, the 29-year-old shared a sweet mirror selfie with a heart-touching note for her baby.

“I cannot wait to hold you in my arms InshAllah,” followed by a heart emoji.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they are expecting their first baby in June this year.

She had announced, “ALHAMDULLILAH we’re expecting our first child. Remember us in your prayers. MASHALLAH.”

On the work front, Sarah Khan has been highly praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Laapata.

