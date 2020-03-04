Ayeza Khan is in love with Iqra Aziz's latest Instagram post
Ayeza Khan posted six heart emojis in the comment box.
KARACHI - Pakistani gorgeous TV star Ayeza Khan has showered love and prayers on celebrity couple Yasir Hussain And Iqra Aziz. Yasir Hussain recently took to Instagram and shared a cute video clip from his wedding ceremony. He wrote in the caption ‘Shadi Mubarak’ tagging wifey Iqra Aziz.
Khan was the first to drop a lovable comment with prayers. Ayeza Khan wrote, “Khush rahain humesha sath rahain or humesha ik dosray k liey duai krtay rahain (Stay happy always, stay together and keep praying for each other always),". Hassan Hayat Khan, who tied the knot to Sadia Ghaffar on Monday, tagging Yasir Hussain, also commented, “@yasir.hussain131 Wah Wah Wah What an absolutely gorgeous day this was - Masha Allah!”.
On the work front, Ayeza Khan was last seen in hit drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho. Ayeza Khan will next share the screen with husband Danish Taimoor in national TV 'Geo Entertainment'’s upcoming drama serial.
