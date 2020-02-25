Ayeza Khan hits five million followers on Instagram
Ayeza Khan hits five million followers on Instagram
KARACHI - Acclaimed Pakistani actor Ayeza Khan has broken records as the third Pakistani celebrity to hit 5 million followers on Instagram. Earlier last year, Mahira Khan and Aiman Khan hit the milestone.

Congratulatory messages and heartfelt wishes have poured in for Ayeza on social media since then. Khan keeps her fans regularly updated by posting photos of her and her family on Instagram. She is not on Twitter.

She is closely followed by Sajal Aly with 4.8 million and Minal Khan with 4.6 million followers on the photo-sharing platform.

The actress received a lot of praise and appreciation for her role as Mehwish in hit TV drama Meray Paas Tum Ho. It was the first time the actress opted for a negative role but said she was overwhelmed by the response.

