Ayeza Khan hits five million followers on Instagram
Share
KARACHI - Acclaimed Pakistani actor Ayeza Khan has broken records as the third Pakistani celebrity to hit 5 million followers on Instagram. Earlier last year, Mahira Khan and Aiman Khan hit the milestone.
Congratulatory messages and heartfelt wishes have poured in for Ayeza on social media since then. Khan keeps her fans regularly updated by posting photos of her and her family on Instagram. She is not on Twitter.
View this post on Instagram
@noorbysaadiaasad NOOR LUXURY LAWN 2020 by Saadia Asad, Coming Soon ✨ ‘Mysa’ is a sophisticated number featuring cutwork and lace like embroidery takes you on an exotic voyage to make you experience European countryside serenity. Soft hued shirt paired with a gorgeous dupatta with white paste printing to create a perfect blend between sweet and vibrant 🦋 @ayezakhan.ak @guddushani#SaadiaAsad #NoorbySaadiaAsad #NoorLuxuryLawn2020 #ayezakhan #ourmuse #lawn2020 #PearlsnCO #MarwatTextiles
She is closely followed by Sajal Aly with 4.8 million and Minal Khan with 4.6 million followers on the photo-sharing platform.
The actress received a lot of praise and appreciation for her role as Mehwish in hit TV drama Meray Paas Tum Ho. It was the first time the actress opted for a negative role but said she was overwhelmed by the response.
Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.
- Pakistan launches documentary on February-27 response against Indian ...05:38 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: Pakistan beat West Indies in Canberra05:24 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Nazi-inspired RSS ideology taking over India, may lead to bloodshed: ...03:33 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Punjab Cabinet declares PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif as “absconder”01:46 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
-
- Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousafzai meet at Oxford University01:17 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Hamza Ali Abbasi calls out Hindutva activists, urges world to take ...01:12 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Sonya Hussyn was never in my books for MPTH: Khalil ur Rehman12:35 AM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019