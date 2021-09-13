Watch - Amal Muneeb is the perfect bridesmaid at Minal Khan’s wedding

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s wedding festivities might have ended but the fairytale wedding that concluded with a flamboyant reception has been the talk of the town.

The stunning portraits from the wedding have been attracting the netizens and this comes as no surprise owing to the blingy lavish decor and exquisite wedding ensembles.

Amongst the full pomp and splendour, Aiman Khan's daughter Amal Muneeb is the true heart stealer as Minal Khan’s little bridesmaid.

Winning hearts on social media, the little angel looked adorable as she was photographed whilst performing her bridesmaid duties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha Wajahat Khan (@mahasphotographyofficial)

Taking to Instagram, Minal, who tied the knot to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on Friday, introduced her bridesmaid to fans. “My cutest bridesmaid”.

Holding the bride's wedding dress, Amal's super cute interaction with her aunt is loved by the fans,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

The star-studded night was a fabulous affair and the guest list included some famous celebrities who were spotted mingling with the soon-to-marry couple. The couple was glowing with marital bliss at their reception.

As the pictures spread like wildfire, the internet wished the newlyweds a happy married life ahead.