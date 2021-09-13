PCB to partner with Daraz for live streaming of 2021-22 international cricket season

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board has finalized arrangements with Pakistan’s leading online marketplace, Daraz, for exclusive Cricket live streaming rights for the 2021-22 home season in the Pakistan region.

The upcoming cricket season is set to be one of the busiest home seasons in Pakistan’s cricketing history with white-ball series tours by New Zealand, England (men’s and women’s) and West Indies followed by a full tour by Australia. Stay Updated with the upcoming Pak vs NZ Schedule with Daraz Blog

Daraz will have exclusive live streaming rights for the entire bilateral international cricket season which commences with the first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Friday, 17 September.

As part of the partnership, Daraz users will get a chance to see the live stream free of cost on the platform’s recently launched “DarazLive” – live streaming feature completely free of ads.

Daraz believes in providing its customers with added value by continuous tech-backed innovation and living up to that belief, the brand focuses majorly on the phenomena of In-App shoppertainment that allows users to get a complete entertainment experience from the comfort of their homes.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan said, “I am excited to welcome Daraz on board as our exclusive live streaming partner for the Pakistan region. Cricket is Pakistan's biggest passion point and we are keen to make the game more accessible for our fans. Our Commercial Team has focused on digital growth and this live streaming partnership is a great achievement for us as an organisation.

“I am confident that our partnership with Daraz will grow bigger and better in line with our strategic vision to take a futuristic approach for value-addition and addressing changing behaviors and needs of our fans, especially the youth."

Chief Marketing Officer at Daraz, Ammar Hassan shared his excitement by saying, “We are extremely proud to partner with PCB for exclusive digital broadcasting rights for Pakistan cricket home series till March 2022. Daraz users will get a chance to see the live digital broadcast free of cost and free of ads while enjoying some great shopping deals during the matches. Live commerce is the next big thing and we want to bring the same trend in Pakistan.”

With this partnership, both PCB and Daraz hope to redefine the cricket and entertainment landscape of Pakistan and enable users to have easy access to the most loved sport of the country.