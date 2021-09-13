Overseas Pakistanis exempted from tax on remittances

06:51 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
Overseas Pakistanis exempted from tax on remittances
Share

 ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allowed overseas Pakistanis to send remittances without paying any tax through exchange companies.

The facility was earlier available at normal banking channels and now it has been expanded to exchange companies, money transfer companies and money services businesses.

The overseas Pakistani workers’ remittances continued to increase, reaching $2.66 billion in August 2021.

This is the sixth consecutive month when inflows recorded around $2.7 billion on average, and the fifteen consecutive month they have been above $2 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan in a statement .

In terms of growth, remittances increased by 26.8 percent year on year basis in August, which is a decade high growth rate for that month.

On a month on month basis, inflows were marginally lower than in July, reflecting the usual post‐Eid slowdown.

Nevertheless, this seasonal decline was far less this year compared to historical trends. Cumulatively, at $5.36 billion, remittances grew by 10.4% during the first two months of this year over the same period last year.

Remittance inflows during August 2021 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($694 million), United Arab Emirates ($512 million), United Kingdom ($353 million) and the United States ($279 million).

PM Imran launches Roshan Apna Ghar scheme for ... 08:50 PM | 27 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched 'Roshan Apna Ghar' program for overseas Pakistanis to acquire ...

More From This Category
PCB to partner with Daraz for live streaming of ...
05:48 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
PM Imran okays 44pc rise in rental ceiling of ...
11:53 AM | 13 Sep, 2021
Leading western lifestyle brands enter Lahore in ...
05:57 PM | 12 Sep, 2021
UBL pays tribute to Dr. Amjad Saqib for his Ramon ...
08:17 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
Nepra approves Rs1.38/unit hike in power tariff
05:57 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
Pakistan wants to enhance economic ties with ...
12:21 PM | 10 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch - Amal Muneeb is the perfect bridesmaid at Minal Khan’s wedding
04:50 PM | 13 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr