Watch: Salman Khan shakes a leg with fans in Turkey
Share
ISTANBUL – Bollywood superstar Salman Khan danced along with his fans to the iconic track Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from his film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi in Turkey.
Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently in Turkey for shooting of their upcoming movie, Tiger 3.
In the video that has went viral on social media, the Tere Naam star can be seen enjoying the dance with fans.
Awesome!#SalmanKhan dances to ‘Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din’ at the #Tiger3 after-party in Cappadocia in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/Wc77glwlNl— Filmfare (@filmfare) September 13, 2021
Earlier this day, Salman Khan shared his adorable “sunrise” photo on Instagram.
Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan turn out to be fans of ... 07:49 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
ISTANBUL - Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have turned out to be fans of widely popular Turkish series ...
- K-Electric becomes first power supplier to launch WhatsApp service ...08:29 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan decides to promote all students of grade 10 and 1208:04 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
-
-
- Overseas Pakistanis exempted from tax on remittances06:51 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Watch - Amal Muneeb is the perfect bridesmaid at Minal Khan’s ...04:50 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
-
- Indian army general slammed for mistaking Shaan, Umair Jaswal as ...03:32 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
-
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021