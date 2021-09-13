Watch: Salman Khan shakes a leg with fans in Turkey

ISTANBUL – Bollywood superstar Salman Khan danced along with his fans to the iconic track Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from his film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi in Turkey.

Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently in Turkey for shooting of their upcoming movie, Tiger 3.

In the video that has went viral on social media, the Tere Naam star can be seen enjoying the dance with fans.

Awesome!#SalmanKhan dances to ‘Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din’ at the #Tiger3 after-party in Cappadocia in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/Wc77glwlNl — Filmfare (@filmfare) September 13, 2021

Earlier this day, Salman Khan shared his adorable “sunrise” photo on Instagram.