Watch: Salman Khan shakes a leg with fans in Turkey

07:30 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
Watch: Salman Khan shakes a leg with fans in Turkey
Share

ISTANBUL – Bollywood superstar Salman Khan danced along with his fans to the iconic track Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from his film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi in Turkey.

Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently in Turkey for shooting of their upcoming movie, Tiger 3.

In the video that has went viral on social media, the Tere Naam star can be seen enjoying the dance with fans.

Earlier this day, Salman Khan shared his adorable “sunrise” photo on Instagram.

Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan turn out to be fans of ... 07:49 PM | 4 Sep, 2021

ISTANBUL - Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have turned out to be fans of widely popular Turkish series ...

More From This Category
Watch - Amal Muneeb is the perfect bridesmaid at ...
04:50 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
Mommy-to-be Sarah Khan flaunts her baby bump
04:16 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
Indian army general slammed for mistaking Shaan, ...
03:32 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
Britney Spears engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari
03:00 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
Sajal Aly and Kubra Khan's first look from ...
02:15 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
Inside Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s ...
01:45 PM | 13 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch: Salman Khan shakes a leg with fans in Turkey
07:30 PM | 13 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr