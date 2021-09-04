Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan turn out to be fans of ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’
Share
ISTANBUL - Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have turned out to be fans of widely popular Turkish series "Dirilis: Ertugrul".
The Indian actors, who are currently in Turkey for the shooting of their upcoming movie "Tiger 3", revealed it while talking to the media in the presence of Turkish Minister for Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.
Responding to a question, Katrina said she had watched 89 episodes of the series. Salman Khan said he and his mom were fans of "Dirilis: Ertugrul".
View this post on Instagram
The Turkish series tells the story of "Ertugrul" the founder of the Ottoman Empire. It is being aired in Pakistan on the state-run PTV with Urdu dubbing, on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli’s new bold ... 03:35 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
Dirilis: Ertugrul's popularity across Pakistan has resulted in the audience keeping a tab on the stars of the hit ...
- Opportunity to end Afghan conflict must be seized, PM Imran tells UN ...09:48 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
- Watch: Wasim Akram reunites with daughter after 10 months in ...09:32 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
- Nida Yasir trolled for showing a lack of knowledge about Formula-1 ...09:20 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
- Google locks former Afghan officials’ accounts as Taliban seek ...08:31 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
-
-
- LolaVie – Jennifer Aniston set to launch own beauty brand05:13 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
- Noor Bukhari trolled over remarks on Sidharth Shukla’s death04:52 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021