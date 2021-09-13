Inside Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s fairytale reception
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's wedding festivities have finally concluded as the stunning duo sealed the deal with a fairytale reception.
From a dreamy engagement to a vibrant fun-filled Mayon, the Walima ceremony oozed classic white charm and panache as the festivities ended with full pomp and splendour.
Looking beyond stunning, the beaming bride was a sight to behold in her exquisite ivory gown by Erum Khan Couture.
Glowing in marital bliss at their reception, the newlyweds dazzled and the wedding clicks are surely a carousel of stunning snaps.
Aiman's daughter Amal looked adorable as she was clicked while being occupied with bridesmaid duties. She was spotted carrying Minal's wedding dress.
The stunning bride's sister Aiman Khan was a vision herself as she looked drop-dead gorgeous in the pink ensemble with silver embroidery.
The star-studded night was a fabulous affair and the guest list included some famous celebrities who were spotted mingling with the soon-to-marry couple.
As the pictures spread like wildfire, the internet wished the newlyweds a blessed married life ahead.
