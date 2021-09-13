US Senator advises Biden to call Pakistan PM for dialogue on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – United States Senator Chris Van Hollen has reportedly advised US President Joe Biden to fasten US-Pakistan dialogue by calling Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Reports quoting sources said it’s not the first time that Biden has been told to approach the Pakistani premier in light of the unfolding situation in Afghanistan.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen speaking with media reporters said Pakistan's role in the current Afghanistan situation is crucial adding that Biden should contact Khan to discuss the Afghan situation.

Van also mentioned that he is already in contact with the US Secretary of State, the National Security adviser along other officials to further aid with the contact between the two countries. He clarified that there is no specific reason that US President has not called Imran Khan yet. "There are just a lot of things that have been going on," he added.

However, he added that the US secretary of state, secretary of defense, and senior officials all are in constant contact with their Pakistani counterparts.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while speaking with foreign journalists, said he was not really ‘waiting’ for a phone call from US President Joe Biden. “I keep hearing that President Biden hasn't called me. It's his business. It's not like I am waiting for any phone call,” Khan responded.

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf also stated that Pakistan has other options if Biden continues to ignore the country’s leadership.