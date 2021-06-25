Pakistan not waiting for Joe Biden’s call, says NSA Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD – National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf complaining of lack of coordination by Washington with Islamabad said Pakistan is not waiting for a call from US President Joe Biden if the latter is not interested in it.

Talking to a private news channel, Yusuf lamented over the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan from which the US would complete withdrawal of its forces by September 11 of this year.

He was responding to a question asked about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s latest interview with US channel.

"Whenever he has time he can speak to me. At the moment, clearly, he has other priorities," the premier had told Axios anchor Jonathan Swan.

The national security advisor went on to say that Pakistan learnt about the decision regarding withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan through media.

"We don't want anyone to insult the US but if the finger is pointed at Pakistan, then it will be responded to," Geo News quoted NSA as saying.

He further said that Pakistan’s prime minister had always opposed a military solution for Afghanistan.

Yusuf said the US should add important topics such as trade, commerce and Afghanistan in a bilateral dialogue with Pakistan.

The NSA said that India is behind the terror activities in Pakistan, adding that evidence in this regard have already been provided.