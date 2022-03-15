Alia Bhatt drops first look from upcoming movie on her 29th birthday
Share
Bollywood's Alia Bhatt has reached the zenith of success with her hard work owing, drop-dead gorgeous looks and impeccable acting talent.
Touted as one of the leading actresses of Indian cinema, today marks the 29th birthday of Alia who is the daughter of renowned director Mahesh Bhatt.
Celebrating her special day, massive fan following and fellow B-town stars showered birthday love on the Raazi star.
Replying to the adorable wishes, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star treated fans with a special gift as she dropped an exclusive first look from her upcoming film Brahmastra on her Instagram handle.
View this post on Instagram
Sharing the video, Alia posted the video with the caption, "Happy birthday to me. Can't think of a better day and better way for you all to meet Isha. Ayaan my wonder boy, I love you. Thank you."
On the work front, the mythology-based trilogy Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in lead roles. It is scheduled to release on September 9.
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh win hearts with ... 05:00 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh won the hearts of the fans with their stunning dance moves. Alia Bhatt ...
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- At least 4 FC troops martyred, 10 injured in Sibi blast05:23 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
- Nisar Khuhro’s victory on Vawda's Senate seat 'temporary': CJP ...04:07 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
-
- Misinformation, propaganda must be countered collectively: COAS03:22 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
-
-
-
- In rare interview, Aamir Khan talks about his relationship with ...08:17 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022