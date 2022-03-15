Alia Bhatt drops first look from upcoming movie on her 29th birthday
Alia Bhatt drops first look from upcoming movie on her 29th birthday
Bollywood's Alia Bhatt has reached the zenith of success with her hard work owing, drop-dead gorgeous looks and impeccable acting talent.

Touted as one of the leading actresses of Indian cinema, today marks the 29th birthday of Alia who is the daughter of renowned director Mahesh Bhatt.

Celebrating her special day, massive fan following and fellow B-town stars showered birthday love on the Raazi star.

Replying to the adorable wishes, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star treated fans with a special gift as she dropped an exclusive first look from her upcoming film Brahmastra on her Instagram handle.

Sharing the video, Alia posted the video with the caption, "Happy birthday to me. Can't think of a better day and better way for you all to meet Isha. Ayaan my wonder boy, I love you. Thank you."

On the work front, the mythology-based trilogy Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in lead roles. It is scheduled to release on September 9.

