Misinformation, propaganda must be countered collectively: COAS
Web Desk
03:22 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
Misinformation, propaganda must be countered collectively: COAS
Source: @OfficialDGISPR (Twitter)
Share

LAHORE – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that misinformation and propaganda by inimical forces threaten national cohesion and must be identified and countered collectively through a unified response, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

The army chief expressed these views while addressing the induction ceremony of SH-15 Artillery Guns in the Corps of Artillery during his visit to Lahore. The COAS expressed satisfaction over the induction of a modern weapons system to meet future battlefield challenges, said ISPR.

“Induction of these most modern guns with increased range, battlefield mobility and accuracy will assuredly enhance operational preparedness of Pakistan Army,” the COAS remarked.

Later, COAS visited Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

On his arrival at LUMS, the COAS was received by LUMS Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad Malik and faculty members. While interacting with students and faculty of LUMS, the COAS appreciated the role and contributions of LUMS in preparing future leaders of Pakistan.

He said: “Pakistan is blessed with dynamic and talented youth. Human resource development, innovation and technological advancements are vital for progress.”

ISPR DG denies issuance of show-cause notice to ... 10:02 PM | 12 Mar, 2022

RAWALPINDI — The spokesperson for the Pakistan Army has rejected the reports circulating on social media that the ...

More From This Category
At least 4 FC troops martyred, 10 injured in Sibi ...
05:23 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
Nisar Khuhro’s victory on Vawda's Senate seat ...
04:07 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
President Arif Alvi, FM Qureshi acquitted in ...
02:20 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
PIA reduces fares for Umrah pilgrims
01:40 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
US terms Indian missile landing in Pakistan an ...
01:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
Fazlur Rehman announces long march on March 23
10:20 AM | 15 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Emraan Hashmi's Pakistani lookalike sends internet into frenzy
03:50 PM | 15 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr