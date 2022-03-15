Misinformation, propaganda must be countered collectively: COAS

LAHORE – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that misinformation and propaganda by inimical forces threaten national cohesion and must be identified and countered collectively through a unified response, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

The army chief expressed these views while addressing the induction ceremony of SH-15 Artillery Guns in the Corps of Artillery during his visit to Lahore. The COAS expressed satisfaction over the induction of a modern weapons system to meet future battlefield challenges, said ISPR.

“Induction of these most modern guns with increased range, battlefield mobility and accuracy will assuredly enhance operational preparedness of Pakistan Army,” the COAS remarked.

Later, COAS visited Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

On his arrival at LUMS, the COAS was received by LUMS Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad Malik and faculty members. While interacting with students and faculty of LUMS, the COAS appreciated the role and contributions of LUMS in preparing future leaders of Pakistan.

He said: “Pakistan is blessed with dynamic and talented youth. Human resource development, innovation and technological advancements are vital for progress.”