ISPR DG denies issuance of show-cause notice to Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed

RAWALPINDI — The spokesperson for the Pakistan Army has rejected the reports circulating on social media that the army chief has issued a show-cause notice to Peshawar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.

YouTuber Asad Toor claimed in a recent vlog that General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), had issued a show-cause notice to Hameed, former director of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), after he allegedly met Prime Minister Imran Khan or called Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi over the phone.

However, Major General Babar Iftikhar, director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), dismissed the YouTuber’s claim as baseless when Geo Urdu raised the issue with him.

Recently, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had accused Hameed, without naming him, of making phone calls to some lawmakers from her party and asking them to foil the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman later said the army had taken notice of the actions of some individuals after the PML-N issued a press release about their actions.