ISPR DG denies issuance of show-cause notice to Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed
Share
RAWALPINDI — The spokesperson for the Pakistan Army has rejected the reports circulating on social media that the army chief has issued a show-cause notice to Peshawar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.
YouTuber Asad Toor claimed in a recent vlog that General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), had issued a show-cause notice to Hameed, former director of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), after he allegedly met Prime Minister Imran Khan or called Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi over the phone.
However, Major General Babar Iftikhar, director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), dismissed the YouTuber’s claim as baseless when Geo Urdu raised the issue with him.
Recently, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had accused Hameed, without naming him, of making phone calls to some lawmakers from her party and asking them to foil the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman later said the army had taken notice of the actions of some individuals after the PML-N issued a press release about their actions.
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- Saudi Arabia executes 81 death-row prisoners in single day10:23 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
- ISPR DG denies issuance of show-cause notice to Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed10:02 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
- PEUGEOT officially launches operations in Pakistan09:34 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
-
- Moonis Elahi responds as Sheikh Rasheed accuses PML-Q of blackmailing ...08:30 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
- Alizeh Shah’s new bold video with makeup artist goes viral04:00 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
- TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video with sister Alishbah Anjum ...06:33 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
- Nora Fatehi rocks Dubai with sizzling dance moves07:43 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022