20 young doctors arrested for pelting stones on police, PMC building
Web Desk
05:06 PM | 5 Oct, 2021
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police on Tuesday arrested 20 protesting doctors for pelting stones on the cops and forcefully entering the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) building in G-10 Sector.

According to the reports, the young doctors were protesting over the government's decision to hold the National Licensing Examination (NLE). During the clashes, the young doctors pelted stones on the police and the PMC building.

The police baton charged the protesters, besides firing tear gas shells, when they tried to enter the PMC building. ICT Police also brought water canon to counter the protesters.

Following the clashes, police took several young doctors into custody.

Medical students on Tuesday also filed a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) and seeking apex court’s suo moto notice of the Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).

