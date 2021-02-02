Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation suit filed by Javed Akhtar

B-town is in ferment and at the centre of its troubles is Kangana Ranaut who appears to be on a warpath against the existence of a ‘mafia’ that prevails in the glamour industry.

Mumbai Court, on February 1, issued summons to Kangana Ranaut after the city police informed it as an offence of defamation, in a case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

The 30-year-old heroine claimed that she is a ‘lioness’ among a ‘pack of jackals’ while sharing a news article about it on Twitter:

“Geedaron ka ek jhund aur ek sherni..mazaa aayega (A pack of jackals and a lioness… this will be fun),” she wrote.

Geedaron ka ek jhund aur ek sherni .... mazaa aayega 🙂 https://t.co/xzsL7eQlYu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 1, 2021

In December 2020, an Andheri magistrate directed the Juhu Police to hold an inquiry into the complaint filed by Akhtar in the court in November. The police submitted their report citing the offences of the allegation made by the complainant need further investigation.

The 76-year-old political activist filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut following an interview given by her to the news channel Republic TV.

In his complaint, the lyricist claimed that Ranaut made baseless comments’ about him being part of a ‘coterie’ in Bollywood, after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year. He claimed that her statements had to damage his reputation.

The Queen star Kangana Ranaut said that she regretted not being there for Sushant Singh Rajput when he needed help.

"Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you asked for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish ... Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay"

Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you aksed for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish ...

Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/xqgq2PBi0Y — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021