Pakistan revokes ban on TikTok
Web Desk
03:17 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Pakistan revokes ban on TikTok
Share

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday lifted the ban on TikTok after the telecom regulator assured the court of issuing a ruling on the petitioner’s request by Monday.

Last month, the SHC imposed a ban on the widely popular social media app, TikTok. The high court issued the verdict while hearing a petition seeking a ban the app over objectionable content.

The petitioner said that a complaint was also lodged with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) but it took no action.

The SHC issued notice to the Attorney General of Pakistan and sought a reply from the parties by July 8.

TikTok, a widely popular video-sharing app, responded to the Sindh High Court's (SHC) ruling to suspend its services across Pakistan, saying that it is working with regulators to check violation of community guidelines.

“The creativity and passion of our community has brought joy to households across Pakistan and provided a home for incredibly talented creators,” said TikTok in a statement.

“We have grown our local-language moderation capacity for Pakistan, and work diligently to review and take action on content in violation of our Community Guidelines,” it added.

TikTok responds to ban in Pakistan 05:43 PM | 1 Jul, 2021

TikTok, a widely popular video-sharing app, has responded to the Sindh High Court's (SHC) ruling to suspend its ...

In the Muslim nation, posting videos in Western clothes that reveal too much skin is taboo, and is often met with abuse.

More From This Category
PM Imran lauds FBR for ‘historic’ tax ...
02:38 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Former Sindh CM Arbab Ghulam Rahim joins PTI
11:04 AM | 2 Jul, 2021
Army Chief General Bajwa backs govt's decision to ...
10:36 AM | 2 Jul, 2021
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
10:11 AM | 2 Jul, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 July 2021
09:53 AM | 2 Jul, 2021
Zulfi Bukhari wins first round of defamation case ...
09:23 AM | 2 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar is the ultimate 'lady crush' of this Indian actress
02:08 PM | 2 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr