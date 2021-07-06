Stars lambasted over wardrobe choices at HSA 2021

The internet is blazing with opinions regarding the 5th Hum Style Awards and the wardrobe choice that were opted for. Pakistani stars exhibited an affair of couture at the virtual event but fans are pretty disappointed.

Proving all that glitters is not gold, celebrities have been called out due to revealing fashion and the massive backlash has been directed towards them due to lack of style and originality.

Veteran actor Simi Raheal wrote in a post, “What’s with the dresses people? Please explain why it is important to dress like the western fashion world please explain! Do we have any cultural identity left? I can walk English, I can talk English but I can never be English! Being modern comes from the mind from education from being enlightened.”

Iffat Omar openly criticized the style at the event, , “RIP fashion sense in Pakistan.” She wrote in the caption, “Sad but true. It was the death of fashion. Television actor Nazish Jahangir shared the same post, writing in the caption, “Afsoos #pakistanmediaindustry”.

Addressing the female stars present at the event, actor Bilal Qureshi wrote on his Instagram story, “Ladies, you all are beautiful and talented so trust me you don’t have to wear revealing dresses to look like a diva in any award show (with due respect).”

Moreover, Faizan Sheikh took to his story to write, “Not one stand out style… we need to learn big time. Style doesn’t mean expensive clothes. Style doesn’t mean skinshow. Style doesn’t mean go crazy with it. You can make a style statement even with something very simple yet very classy!”

Amidst the massive backlash, Mathira rose out as the voice of sanity as she said, “Why are people bashing people’s style statement? Let the women dress how they want. That’s her body her choice she should feel happy with what she wears and that’s what matters! People are sitting at home posting and cursing people for what they wear please wear your own skin and be comfortable in your own skin and try not to get under other people’s skin! Live and let love. Women have the right to wear what makes them feel beautiful."

Moreover, the latest personality to have spoken in the favour of letting women wear what they want is politician Sharmila Faruqi.

"Let them be! Stop judging women from their choice of clothes, they are adults, free and no one should be commenting on their choice of attire negatively: it’s a free world, live and let live! Let Bushra ansari dance to her hearts content, why shouldn’t she? She has every right to do so. To all those who spread negativity out there, my advice would be to look within and sort out your own frustrations!"

Among the attendees were Urwa Hocane, Maya Ali, Aima Baig, Alizeh Shah, Ahmed Ali Butt, Adnan Siddiqui, Ayesha Omar and many more.