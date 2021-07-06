Big Jake – World's tallest horse dies aged 20
Web Desk
02:45 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
Big Jake – World's tallest horse dies aged 20
Share

POYNETTE – Big Jake, the 20-year-old red flaxen Belgian gelding, who holds the record of world's tallest horse in 2010, has died in Wisconsin aged 20.

A report of an international news outlet quoting Jakes’s owner Jerry Gilbert suggests that the horse, which was certified as the world’s tallest horse in Guinness Book, died a couple of weeks ago.

The Guinness Book of World Records stated Big Jake as the world's tallest living horse in 2010. The giant stallion stood 6 foot 10-and-three-quarters inches tall and weighed massive 2,500 pounds.

The owner of the 'gentle giant' while speaking with Associated Press declined to give the exact date of death but said the pony died around two weeks ago. ‘We would rather not remember him by date, it’s been a traumatic event for our family, Gilbert told AP.

He was born in Nebraska and weighs roughly 240 pounds at the time of birth in 2001 - about 100 pounds heavier than a typical horse of his breed.

The sad owner while honoring the giant stallion announced to keep his stall empty with a brick on the exterior with his name and picture. The owner in an interview claimed that his parents were not of gigantic size. Gilbert further revealed that she purchased the lovely domesticated one-toed hoofed mammal from a relative when it became apparent that the horse would be very large and need an extra place to live.

He used to eat around two to three buckets of grain and a whole bail of hay on a daily basis while his stall was almost double the size of that for a normal horse. He also competed in draft horse showing competitions before retiring in 2013. Many of the animal lovers also used to visit Big Jake on the farm – his mammoth size astounds others.

Man with ‘world’s largest family’ dies in ... 08:24 PM | 14 Jun, 2021

A 76-year-old man believed to be the head of the world's largest family has died in India's northeastern state of ...

More From This Category
Shafqat Mahmood advises students to stop making ...
12:50 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
Matric’s maths paper leaked in Sukkur
11:15 AM | 6 Jul, 2021
Life returns to Bagram Air Base as Afghan forces ...
11:32 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Meera's social media accounts hacked 'by her ...
07:23 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Taliban warns against NATO troops staying beyond ...
05:05 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar set the dance floor on ...
03:26 PM | 5 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani Twitter slams Hum Style Awards 2021 and calls for a ban
03:07 PM | 6 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr