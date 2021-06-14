Man with ‘world’s largest family’ dies in India
Web Desk
08:24 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
A 76-year-old man believed to be the head of the world's largest family has died in India's northeastern state of Mizoram.

Ziona Chana, who practiced a sect that preaches polygamy for men, was suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

After his health condition deteriorated in his village, Baktawang Tlangnuam, he was shifted to hospital on Sunday where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Some media reports says that he has left behind 38 wives, 89 children and 36 grandchildren while some others claims that he had 39 wives, 94 children, 33 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The news Chana’s death was confirmed by Mizoram's Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Twitter.

“Mizoram and his village at Baktawng Tlangnuam has become a major tourist attraction in the state because of the family,” the chief minister wrote.

Local media has described him as world record holder for having the largest family but it is unclear which award it is.

The enormous family lives together in a four-storied house called "Chuuar Than Run" with 100 rooms.

According to Reuters news agency, Chana was born in 1945. He had met his first wife, who is three years older than him, when he was 17.

The family practices a Christian sect - Chana Pawl – founded by Chana’s grandfather in 1942, allowing polygamy for men. It has nearly 2,000 followers.

