Govt likely to increase petroleum prices from June 16
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary to the Finance Division, recommending an increase in the prices of petroleum products for next half of June 2021.
Media reports said that the government is expected to approve the recommendations that suggest Rs4.20 per litre hike in petrol prices and Rs3.50 surge in diesel price.
However, the Ministry of Finance will make the final decision in this regard after consulting the prime minister.
OGRA’s recommendation comes two days after Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin hinted an increase in the prices of petroleum products as authorities increased the petroleum levy target from Rs450 billion to Rs610 billion in the Budget 2021-22.
Tarin, soon after the budget speech, disclosed that they have to increase the prices of petroleum and it will keep increasing on an interval basis for the whole year.
Speaking in a private news channel, he revealed that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continue over the stabilisation of revenue collection.
Rs5 per litre levy was being charged but in the next Fiscal Year, it will have to be set between Rs20 to Rs25 per litre.
Shaukat Tarin unveils Rs8 trillion Budget 2021-22 04:00 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Friday presented the Federal Budget 2021-22 amid ruckus by ...
- Govt likely to increase petroleum prices from June 1609:38 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
- PSL 2021 – Islamabad United opt to field first against Karachi Kings08:39 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
- Man with ‘world’s largest family’ dies in India08:24 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
- Watch: Traffic warden in viral video wins PM Imran's heart08:03 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
- Four FC troops martyred in Quetta IED blast07:38 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
- Producer of Christchurch mosque attack movie resigns after backlash05:02 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
- Meesha Shafi becomes certified yoga instructor04:20 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
- Ushna Shah and Juveria Abbasi enjoy beach day out03:05 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021