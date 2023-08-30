Saudi Arabia arrests man for wearing Abaya, heels in Khobar’s shopping mall

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has relaxed stern dress code for women visitors but the Kingdom still holds strict rules against offending religious and social sentiments and sensibilities of the region.
In one such development, an Egyptian man was taken into custody by Saudi Arabia’s law enforcers for donning abaya, and high heels at a shopping mall located in the Eastern region of Khobar.
A clip went viral on social sites showing a man, who reportedly holds Egyptian nationality, roaming in an abaya, which he paired with high-heeled shoes. He was later removed by a guard of shopping mall over the offense.
#فيديو | فتاة تصاب بالذهول عند رؤية رجل يرتدي "عباية و كعب" برفقة الأمن في احد المولات بـ #الخبر.— شامل نيوز ???????? (@shamel__news) August 28, 2023
pic.twitter.com/TZwwzQlnPk
Saudi police continued investigations from the man however his motive behind the bizarre move has not been disclosed as the probe underway.
As the event made headlines in parts of the region, a spokesperson of Saudi province said such actions distort the Kingdom’s image known for good morals in appearance and behaviour.
The act of wearing clothes traditionally associated with the opposite gender is not acceptable in Saudi Arabia, and it can lead to severe consequences including jail time.
Despite the global trend of cross-dressing, Kingdom considers such act as a crime, punishable by up to three years in prison. Two years back, some five people were detained in the Northern Borders province after they filmed themselves in women’s clothes and shared the clip online.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 30, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|318.4
|322.65
|Euro
|EUR
|340.5
|343.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|401
|405
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|86
|86.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|84.4
|85.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|806.17
|814.17
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.68
|42.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.96
|44.36
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.23
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|982.72
|991.72
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.13
|181.13
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.07
|787.07
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.27
|83.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.18
|345.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.61
|8.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Karachi
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Quetta
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Attock
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Multan
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
