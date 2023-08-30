Search

VideosViralWorld

Saudi Arabia arrests man for wearing Abaya, heels in Khobar’s shopping mall

Web Desk 12:04 PM | 30 Aug, 2023
Saudi Arabia arrests man for wearing Abaya, heels in Khobar’s shopping mall
Source: File Photo

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has relaxed stern dress code for women visitors but the Kingdom still holds strict rules against offending religious and social sentiments and sensibilities of the region.

In one such development, an Egyptian man was taken into custody by Saudi Arabia’s law enforcers for donning abaya, and high heels at a shopping mall located in the Eastern region of Khobar.

A clip went viral on social sites showing a man, who reportedly holds Egyptian nationality, roaming in an abaya, which he paired with high-heeled shoes. He was later removed by a guard of shopping mall over the offense.

Saudi police continued investigations from the man however his motive behind the bizarre move has not been disclosed as the probe underway.

As the event made headlines in parts of the region, a spokesperson of Saudi province said such actions distort the Kingdom’s image known for good morals in appearance and behaviour.

The act of wearing clothes traditionally associated with the opposite gender is not acceptable in Saudi Arabia, and it can lead to severe consequences including jail time.

Despite the global trend of cross-dressing, Kingdom considers such act as a crime, punishable by up to three years in prison. Two years back, some five people were detained in the Northern Borders province after they filmed themselves in women’s clothes and shared the clip online.

Man in female dress tries to abduct woman in Saudi Arabia mosque

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Saudi Arabia, Iran among six new members admitted to BRICS

12:59 AM | 25 Aug, 2023

Umrah on Stopover: Saudi Arabia announces mega offer for pilgrims of this Muslim country

10:29 PM | 23 Aug, 2023

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

08:19 PM | 13 Aug, 2023

Pakistan women’s captain Maria Khan makes it to Saudi women's football club

01:44 PM | 12 Aug, 2023

95-year-old man marries again in Mansehra 

03:22 PM | 3 Aug, 2023

India: Arrests after mosque burnt, 6 including Imam killed in Haryana clashes

06:31 PM | 2 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Who will win Asia Cup 2023 opener between Pakistan and Nepal? Answer ...

01:43 PM | 30 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 30 August 2023

09:01 AM | 30 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 30, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 30, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 318.4 322.65
Euro EUR 340.5 343.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 401 405
U.A.E Dirham AED 86 86.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 84.4 85.3
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 806.17 814.17
Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3
China Yuan CNY 41.68 42.08
Danish Krone DKK 43.96 44.36
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.22 38.57
Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74
Japanese Yen JPY 2.23 2.31
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 982.72 991.72
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.13 181.13
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 779.07 787.07
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.27 83.97
Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 343.18 345.68
Thai Bhat THB 8.61 8.76

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – August 30, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,190.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (30 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Karachi PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Islamabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Peshawar PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Quetta PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Sialkot PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Attock PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Gujranwala PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Jehlum PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Multan PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Bahawalpur PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Gujrat PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Nawabshah PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Chakwal PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Hyderabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Nowshehra PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Sargodha PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Faisalabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765
Mirpur PKR 233,500 PKR 2,765

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: