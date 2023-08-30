Super Blue Moon 2023 – Here’s how to see rare celestial event

A superblue moon is a rare occurrence when a supermoon and a blue moon happen concurrently. The rare phenomenon occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, appearing larger and brighter in the sky.
The 2023 Blue Moon is said to be larger and brighter than previous celestial events. Stargazers are excited to see Super Blue Moon as it will not occur again in this decade and will repeat in August 2032.
The super moon is said to be around 3,57,344 kilometres away from Earth and will appear larger than usual. The blue moon actually has nothing to do with the colour of the moon, and it comes up when there are two full moons at the same time.
One should observe the moon just after sunset during the hours of dusk to get the best view of the full moon. Super Blue Moon will be visible on August 30 at about 8:37 pm EDT.
Although it is visible to the naked eye, the size difference would not be apparent to the unassisted eye. Binoculars might make it easier to see the Super Blue Moon.
A year normally has 12 lunar cycles, which last a total of 354 days, given that the average moon phase lasts roughly 29.5 days. This indicates that an extra 13th full moon occurs in a given year approximately every 2.5 years.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 30, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|318.4
|322.65
|Euro
|EUR
|340.5
|343.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|401
|405
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|86
|86.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|84.4
|85.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|806.17
|814.17
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.68
|42.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.96
|44.36
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.23
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|982.72
|991.72
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.13
|181.13
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.07
|787.07
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.27
|83.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.18
|345.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.61
|8.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Karachi
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Quetta
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Attock
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Multan
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
