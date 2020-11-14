Here’s a message for all guests coming to Bakhtawar’s engagement at Bilawal House Karachi
Web Desk
11:05 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
Here’s a message for all guests coming to Bakhtawar’s engagement at Bilawal House Karachi
Share

KARACHI – The daughter of slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and ex-President Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto, is all set to engage with the son of US-based business tycoon Younis Chaudhry.

The invitation card for guests shows the ceremony will be held on November 27, 2020 at the Bilawal House in Karachi. The Barat ceremony of the couple will be held on January 30, 2021 at the same venue.

The organisers have set a slew of requirements for those who wanted to attend the functions for security reasons and prevailing coronavirus situation in the country.

Guests have been asked to get tested for coronavirus and email the scanned copies of the results ahead of the event.

“All attendees are requested to please email a scanned copy of their negative COVID-19 PCR test result 24 hours prior to attendance. This is a mandatory requirement for security clearance,” read the announcement.

The organisers have also barred guests from carrying mobile phone, besides informing them that photography will not be allowed at the event.

 “Please note — no photography or mobile phones will be permitted inside the venue and photographs will be available for all guests through our official photographer," read the invite.

“We thank you in advance for adhering to our safety protocols to keep you and your loved ones safe, and enable us all to enjoy the occasion,” it added.

More From This Category
PM Imran speaks to hero cop who used own daughter ...
11:35 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
Here’s a message for all guests coming to ...
11:05 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
Force India to end its terrorism, Pakistan to the ...
09:26 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
KP Assembly Deputy Speaker Mahmood tests positive ...
08:49 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
Saudi-based publisher introduces Punjabi ...
08:41 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
DG ISPR warns of Indian-sponsored terror attacks ...
07:39 PM | 14 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here's to many more together: Emmad Irfani pens sweet birthday wish for wife
04:17 PM | 14 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr