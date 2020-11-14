Lahore Qalandars bat Peshawar Zalmi out of PSL 2020

KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars on Saturday defeated Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets in the 32nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 being played at National Stadium, Karachi.

Peshawar Zalmi had set a target of 171 runs for Qalandars, which achieved it in 19 overs. Earlier today, Qalandars won the toss and decided to bowl first against Zalmi.

Zalmi is now out of the tournament while Qalandars will face off Multan Sultans to book place in the final match.

HBL PSL V WILL CROWN A FIRST TIME CHAMPION!@lahoreqalandars win their first ever playoff game and will face @MultanSultans next.@PeshawarZalmi's exit means all three former winners of the HBL PSL have been eliminated.#HBLPSLV #PhirSeTayyarHain #PZvLQ — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) November 14, 2020

Earlier today, Karachi Kings has set berth in the final by defeating Multan Sultan in super over after the match of the Eliminator-I ended in tie.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar, Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Mohammad Faizan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilber Hussain

Peshawar Zalmi: Imam Ul Haq, Haider Ali. Faf du Plessis, Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Hardus Viljoen, Wahab Riaz, Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Irfan, Saqib Mahmood, Rahat Ali