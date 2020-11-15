GB elections: Ousted premier Nawaz urges voters to guard ballot from being ‘stolen’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo and former PM Nawaz Sharif has urged the residents of Gilgit-Baltistan to cast their votes for the PML-N and to guard it against being rigged.

Addressing the voters in a video message, he insists people of the Himalayan region support party keep democracy in the region. Lambasting the opposition, he urged voters not to let anyone in the way of democracy.

The time has come for voters to guard their votes. Sharif lauds the GB residents by saying he had seen passion during the PML-N rallies led by his daughter and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz with other leaders.

“Two years back, democracy in Pakistan was derailed and the sanctity of vote was desecrated, which resulted in the derailment of the country’s economy. People are well aware of all these painful realities. They have learnt a lesson and will not let anyone gamble with their future,” he added.