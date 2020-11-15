Today's gold rates in Pakistan—15 November 2020
09:55 AM | 15 Nov, 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs112,018 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs96,000 at the opening of trading.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs87,999, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,666 at the opening of the market.
|City
|Gold (Per Tola)
|Silver (Per Tola)
|Lahore
|PKR 112,018
|PKR 1,463
|Karachi
|PKR 112,018
|PKR 1,463
|Islamabad
|PKR 112,018
|PKR 1,463
|Peshawar
|PKR 112,018
|PKR 1,463
|Quetta
|PKR 112,018
|PKR 1,463
|Sialkot
|PKR 112,018
|PKR 1,463
|Attock
|PKR 112,018
|PKR 1,463
|Gujranwala
|PKR 112,018
|PKR 1,463
|Jehlum
|PKR 112,018
|PKR 1,463
|Multan
|PKR 112,018
|PKR 1,463
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 112,018
|PKR 1,463
|Gujrat
|PKR 112,018
|PKR 1,463
|Nawabshah
|PKR 112,018
|PKR 1,463
|Chakwal
|PKR 112,018
|PKR 1,463
|Hyderabad
|PKR 112,018
|PKR 1,463
|Nowshehra
|PKR 112,018
|PKR 1,463
|Sargodha
|PKR 112,018
|PKR 1,463
|Faisalabad
|PKR 112,018
|PKR 1,463
|Mirpur
|PKR 112,018
|PKR 1,463
