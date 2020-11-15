Today's gold rates in Pakistan—15 November 2020
09:55 AM | 15 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan—15 November 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs112,018 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs96,000 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs87,999, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,666 at the opening of the market.

City Gold (Per Tola) Silver (Per Tola)
Lahore PKR 112,018 PKR 1,463
Karachi PKR 112,018 PKR 1,463
Islamabad PKR 112,018 PKR 1,463
Peshawar PKR 112,018 PKR 1,463
Quetta PKR 112,018 PKR 1,463
Sialkot PKR 112,018 PKR 1,463
Attock PKR 112,018 PKR 1,463
Gujranwala PKR 112,018 PKR 1,463
Jehlum PKR 112,018 PKR 1,463
Multan PKR 112,018 PKR 1,463
Bahawalpur PKR 112,018 PKR 1,463
Gujrat PKR 112,018 PKR 1,463
Nawabshah PKR 112,018 PKR 1,463
Chakwal PKR 112,018 PKR 1,463
Hyderabad PKR 112,018 PKR 1,463
Nowshehra PKR 112,018 PKR 1,463
Sargodha PKR 112,018 PKR 1,463
Faisalabad PKR 112,018 PKR 1,463
Mirpur PKR 112,018 PKR 1,463

