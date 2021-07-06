PM Imran 'will not use protocol, security to attend private functions'
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday announced that he will no longer be going to any private function with protocol and security in order "to save taxpayer money and avoid inconvenience to the public".
Taking to Twitter, the premier wrote: “I am also reviewing protocol & security for ministers, governors & PTI CMs to decide how we can minimise expenditure & end public inconvenience”.
To save taxpayer money & avoid inconvenience to the public I will not be going to any private function with protocol & security. I am also reviewing protocol & security for ministers, governors & PTI CMs to decide how we can minimise expenditure & end public inconvenience.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 6, 2021
He said that the federal cabinet will take decision in this regard next week.
He also vowed to put an end to the colonial legacy of pomp and glory used to overwhelm the people.
Next week Cabinet will decide on a comprehensive policy in this regard. We will put an end to the colonial legacy of pomp & glory used to overwhelm the people.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 6, 2021
Before coming into power, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) used to oppose VIP movements and security protocols, and launched an austerity drive when he was elected as the prime minister.
PM Imran makes surprise visit to Islamabad ... 08:18 PM | 2 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday made surprise visit of different localities of Pakistan's capital ...
-
- PM Imran 'will not use protocol, security to attend private functions'06:39 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
-
- Thousands administered with fake anti-Covid vaccine in India06:06 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
- Are Asim Azhar and Merub Ali engaged now?05:35 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
-
- Bushra Ansari addresses the backlash over viral dance clip04:40 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
- Rabia Anum blessed with a baby boy04:00 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021