PM Imran 'will not use protocol, security to attend private functions'

06:39 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday announced that he will no longer be going to any private function with protocol and security in order "to save taxpayer money and avoid inconvenience to the public".

Taking to Twitter, the premier wrote: “I am also reviewing protocol & security for ministers, governors & PTI CMs to decide how we can minimise expenditure & end public inconvenience”.

He said that the federal cabinet will take decision in this regard next week.

He also vowed to put an end to the colonial legacy of pomp and glory used to overwhelm the people.

Before coming into power, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) used to oppose VIP movements and security protocols, and launched an austerity drive when he was elected as the prime minister.

