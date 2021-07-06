Deepika Padukone's birthday wish for husband Ranveer Singh wins hearts

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has an adorable birthday wish for her husband Ranveer Singh.

Despite no grand gestures or over the top celebrations, the Piku star had some tricks up her sleeves to make her husband's birthday special.

Keeping it sweet and short, the 35-year-old turned to her Instagram handle and posted a hilarious short video.

"But since it’s your Birthday, I’Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta…Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person!"

The duo can be seen dancing hilariously on Bigg Boss contestant, Shehnaaz Gill’s famous dialogue, ‘Meri koi feelings nahi hai? Twada kutta Tommy, sada kutta kutta’.

Lip syncing to the up-beat pop song, the duo effortlessly grooved to the beats exuding cool vibes and yet again proving that their romance is ultimate goals.

The Padmaavat star dons a light green cropped sweatshirt with matching trousers and sneakers while hubby Ranveer keeps it comfy with all-white--a t-shirt, trousers and sneakers.

Deepika and Ranveer acted in two more films together, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat. The two got married in November 2018, at Villa del Balbianello, with only close family and friends in attendance.