Mehwish Hayat takes the 'Oh Na Na Na' challenge on Tiktok with her brother
KARACHI - Several international and Pakistani celebrities are participating in various TikTok challenges, just like the rest of us while staying at home due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Recently, Pakistani beauty with brains, Mehwish Hayat took on the viral TikTok dance challenge with her brother.
Sharing a video on Twitter in which she can be seen dancing with her brother to the beat of Oh Nanana, the starlet said she performed it to have fun with her sibling.
“Of all the internet challenges, his is the one that I opted for. Don’t ask how long it took me to get Danish to rehearse these steps lol. In these difficult times, having fun with siblings & challenging each other is one of the few pleasures left. Never lose the inner child in you,” she remarked.
Here is the tweet by Mehwish Hayat:
Of all the internet challenges,this is the one that I opted for. Don't ask how long it took me to get Danish to rehearse these steps lol. In these difficult times,having fun with siblings &challenging each other is one of the few pleasures left.Never lose the inner child in you🐣 pic.twitter.com/anhTHmBxtE— Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) April 22, 2020
Let us know in the comments if you have also tried the Oh Na Na challenge yet and what you are going to try next?
Stay home, stay safe!
