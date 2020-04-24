PIA reduces UAE-bound special flights’ fares by 20% to 30%
01:45 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
PIA reduces UAE-bound special flights’ fares by 20% to 30%
KARACHI -Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has reduced its special flights’ fares by 20 to 30 per cent, extending maximum relief to the nationals stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a meeting in Islamabad, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari airfare for the UAE- bound special flights would come into effect from tomorrow, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said government top priority is to ensure the repatriation of all those people who stranded in UAE and want to come back to Pakistan.

Special Assistant said government has increased capacity to repatriate 2, 000 people per week to 6,000.

