Search

BusinessPakistan

Bulls dominates PSX as 100-index gains 1,150 points

Web Desk 03:20 PM | 26 Jan, 2023
Bulls dominates PSX as 100-index gains 1,150 points

KARACHI – Following the rupee’s devaluation in the open and interbank markets, the benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to rally on Thursday, crossing the key 40,000 points mark.

As of 2:39pm, the benchmark KSE-100 index gained by 1,150 points with the market at 40,935 points.  

Speaking on the development, Arif Habib Corporation’s Ahsan Mehanti said, “Stocks showed strong recovery in the earnings season on institutional interest in scrips across the board after the government’s decision to make tough decisions to seek IMF (International Monetary Fund) programme revival.”

He said that investor speculation over likely help from the United States to revive the programme as well as financial support from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia played a catalyst role in the bullish activity.

Abbas added that the mini-budget is also expected within the next eight to 10 days, the tariffs of gas and electricity might also witness an increase and more taxes would be imposed — also the global money lender's conditions.

Pakistani rupee slumps to all-time low of 255 against dollar in inter-bank market

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PSX nosedives over 1,378 points amid political turmoil, delay in IMF programme

05:12 PM | 17 Jan, 2023

Jemima Goldsmith's fundraiser brings in over £150,000 for Pakistan flood relief

05:30 PM | 14 Jan, 2023

PSX witnesses bloodbath as index nosedives 1,400 points amid political uncertainty

03:14 PM | 20 Dec, 2022

From tiny to mighty, Faysal Funds crossed Rs. 100 billion AUMs mark

02:51 PM | 13 Dec, 2022

Pakistan's Business Confidence Index drops by 21pc in six months of political turmoil

10:38 PM | 8 Dec, 2022

Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 Women’ list

01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022

Advertisement

Latest

Sarfaraz Ahmed wins hearts by singing 'Mubarak Ho Tumko Ye Shaadi ...

03:46 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope 26th January 2023

08:14 AM | 26 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 26, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 253.4 255.15
Euro EUR 274 276.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 311 314
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.7 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67
Australian Dollar AUD 176 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 615.68 620.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 188
China Yuan CNY 34.12 34.37
Danish Krone DKK 33.83 34.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.52 29.87
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 756.69 761.69
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 600.37 604.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.5 64
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs190,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs163,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs150,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 173,200.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: