Bulls dominates PSX as 100-index gains 1,150 points

KARACHI – Following the rupee’s devaluation in the open and interbank markets, the benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to rally on Thursday, crossing the key 40,000 points mark.
As of 2:39pm, the benchmark KSE-100 index gained by 1,150 points with the market at 40,935 points.
Speaking on the development, Arif Habib Corporation’s Ahsan Mehanti said, “Stocks showed strong recovery in the earnings season on institutional interest in scrips across the board after the government’s decision to make tough decisions to seek IMF (International Monetary Fund) programme revival.”
He said that investor speculation over likely help from the United States to revive the programme as well as financial support from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia played a catalyst role in the bullish activity.
Abbas added that the mini-budget is also expected within the next eight to 10 days, the tariffs of gas and electricity might also witness an increase and more taxes would be imposed — also the global money lender's conditions.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 26, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|253.4
|255.15
|Euro
|EUR
|274
|276.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|311
|314
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.7
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|615.68
|620.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|188
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.12
|34.37
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.83
|34.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.52
|29.87
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|756.69
|761.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|600.37
|604.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.5
|64
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs190,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs163,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs150,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 173,200.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.