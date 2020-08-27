Over 1100 jobs available for CPEC project launched by Shanghai Electric at Thar Block-1: Asim Bajwa

02:03 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting and Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, Asim Saleem Bajwa said that over 1100 jobs of various categories are available for a recently started project by Shanghai Electric at Thar Block-1.

In a tweet today (Thursday), Asim Bajwa said that “Locals will get preference subject to criteria/qualification.”

He further wrote that to apply, visit the sites or addresses mentioned on the flyer attached.

