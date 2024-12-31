Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Nepra report: Seven taxes inflate Rs7.62 electricity to Rs45 per unit

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has revealed that electricity produced at a cost of Rs. 7.62 per unit is supplied to consumers at Rs. 45 per unit after adding seven different types of taxes.

In its report, Nepra explained why electricity is so expensive and how a unit reaches Rs45.06.

The report states that Rs15.28 per unit is added in the form of various taxes, including 67 paisas per unit for the New Year surcharge. Consumers also pay Rs3.10 per unit as Discos’ margin in their bills.

Additionally, 1 paisa per unit is adjusted in the bills, Rs1.37 per unit is charged for transmission, and Rs. 17.01 per unit is added as capacity payment.

According to the report, while the net cost of electricity is only Rs7.62 per unit, adding seven types of charges, taxes, margins, and adjustments raises the final price to Rs45 per unit for consumers to light a single bulb.

