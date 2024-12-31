Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Cop among two martyred as terrorists attack police checkpoint in DI Khan

DI KHAN – A police officer and a customs worker were martyred while another officer was injured after a terrorist attack on a Daraban police checkpoint in DI Khan.

According to reports, unidentified armed individuals attacked the Daraban police checkpoint last night within the jurisdiction of the Daraban police station. During the attack, heavy gunfire was exchanged between both sides.

As a result of the firing, police officer Ismatullah and customs worker Abdullah were martyred, while another police officer, Pervez, was injured. After the incident, the area was cordoned off, and a search operation was launched. Police officials stated that the search for the attackers is ongoing.

The funeral prayers of the martyred police officer, Ismatullah, were offered in Bali Northern Mandhra Northern and he was laid to rest with official honors at his ancestral graveyard.

Meanwhile, after the attack on the Daraban Kalan checkpoint, the staff was suspended, and a new directive was issued for the police personnel.

According to the directive issued by DPO Dera, Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, police personnel deployed at posts and checkpoints have been instructed not to conduct any kind of checking on the road after the Maghrib prayer, and instead, to perform security duties at their posts.

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

