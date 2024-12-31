CJCSC visits NHQ, meets Naval Chief

KARACHI – Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza visited Naval Headquarters (NHQ) Tuesday and met Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

Matters of mutual interest, contemporary geo-political situation and emerging maritime security challenges were discussed during the meeting, said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy) here.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza appreciated the role of Pakistan Navy in ensuring maritime security in the region.