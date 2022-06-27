Pakistan inks deal with France to suspend $107mn loans under G20 initiative
Web Desk
08:39 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Pakistan inks deal with France to suspend $107mn loans under G20 initiative
Source: @eadgop (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has signed a debt suspension agreement with the French Republic, to suspend loans worth $107 million under the G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) framework.

A press release issued by Economic Affairs Division said the amount, which was firstly repayable in 2021, would now be repaid over a period of six years while the cash-strapped country also gets a one-year grace period in semi-annual installments.

The Economic Affairs Division said the G20 DSSI has provided the fiscal space which was necessary to deal with the urgent health and economic needs of Pakistan.

The South Asian country has already inked 93 agreements with 21 bilateral creditors for the rescheduling of its debts under the G20 DSSI framework, amounting to a rescheduling of almost $3,150m.

Meanwhile, the signing of the recent deal brings this total to $3,257m, Economic Affairs Division officials said.

Earlier, Pakistan struck two debt service suspension agreements with Japan and Switzerland for the suspension of $197.5m in loans. A parallel agreement was inked with the Saudi Fund for Development for the suspension of debt servicing of $846m earlier in March.

Saudi Arabia finalising extension of $3 billion ... 01:37 PM | 25 May, 2022

DAVOS – Saudi Arabia said that it is finalizing the extension of $3 billion deposits to Pakistan, which is in ...

More From This Category
MMBL partners with foodpanda and AdalFi to offer ...
08:20 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
LHC directs ECP to notify new members on reserved ...
07:51 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Despite massive power outages, NEPRA raises ...
07:24 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Pakistan notifies revised nuclear, biological ...
05:52 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
After scaling Gasherbrum-II, Pakistani ...
06:15 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Without naming India, Foreign Office says ‘one ...
04:44 PM | 27 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bagallery's beauty & fashion exhibition concludes in Lahore
06:34 PM | 27 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr