Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 June 2022

08:15 AM | 28 Jun, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 June 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 142,600 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 122,200. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 112,016 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 130,716.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 142,600 PKR 1,650
Karachi PKR 142,600 PKR 1,650
Islamabad PKR 142,600 PKR 1,650
Peshawar PKR 142,600 PKR 1,650
Quetta PKR 142,600 PKR 1,650
Sialkot PKR 142,600 PKR 1,650
Attock PKR 142,600 PKR 1,650
Gujranwala PKR 142,600 PKR 1,650
Jehlum PKR 142,600 PKR 1,650
Multan PKR 142,600 PKR 1,650
Bahawalpur PKR 142,600 PKR 1,650
Gujrat PKR 142,600 PKR 1,650
Nawabshah PKR 142,600 PKR 1,650
Chakwal PKR 142,600 PKR 1,650
Hyderabad PKR 142,600 PKR 1,650
Nowshehra PKR 142,600 PKR 1,650
Sargodha PKR 142,600 PKR 1,650
Faisalabad PKR 142,600 PKR 1,650
Mirpur PKR 142,600 PKR 1,650

