Honda CG 125 price in Pakistan for January 2025

LAHORE – The Atlas Honda last year unveiled the 2025 model of its one of the most-selling bike, Honda CG125 with new graphics.

The 125cc bike is also known for its strong resale value, easy maintenance. With smooth performance and easy handling, the motorbike is reasonable choice for people due to varied road conditions in the country.

It is equipped with 4-stroke engine that generates 11-Horse Power which makes it fuel efficient motorbike in Pakistan where petroleum prices are hovering at record level.

The motorcycle features four speed constant mesh, drum rubber break in both front and rear types of motorcycle. It comes in two colour – Red, Blue and Black – in Pakistan.

Easy maintenance and large network of Honda workshops play a key role in its higher sales in the country.

Honda CG 125 Latest Price in Pakistan

As of January 2025, the base variant of Honda CG 125 is available for Rs234,900 in Pakistan as no change has been made in its price.