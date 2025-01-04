Woman tortured to death by son and daughter-in-law over garbage dispute

In a tragic incident, a woman was allegedly tortured to death by her son and daughter-in-law following a domestic dispute over garbage disposal in Hyderabad’s Gujarati Pare area.

According to police reports, the victim, identified as Kulsoom, was assaulted after she stopped her daughter-in-law from throwing garbage, sparking a heated argument. Kulsoom’s younger son, Sajjad, revealed that the confrontation escalated when his elder brother, Muhammad Ali, and his wife resorted to violence, pushing and brutally torturing their mother.

Sajjad further claimed that this was not the first time his elder brother and sister-in-law had assaulted their mother, indicating a pattern of abuse. The authorities have transferred the victim’s body to Civil Hospital for postmortem and further legal proceedings.

Similar Incident

This distressing event echoes another tragic case reported in November 2024, where a man in Bhakkar, Punjab, murdered his mother over a family dispute. In that case, the accused, identified as Tauqir, attacked his 55-year-old mother, Manzooran Mai, with an axe, inflicting fatal injuries. She succumbed to her wounds while being transported to the hospital.

The Bhakkar police confirmed that the incident occurred in Hyderabad Thal and was the result of ongoing familial tensions. The suspect fled the scene following the attack, and a case was registered based on the father’s complaint. Law enforcement is continuing efforts to apprehend the suspect.

In both cases, law enforcement authorities have vowed to deliver justice and ensure that the culprits face strict punishment. Investigations are ongoing, and the police urge citizens to report incidents of domestic violence to prevent such tragedies.

These cases have sparked widespread concern regarding domestic abuse and familial disputes, highlighting the need for stronger measures to address violence within households. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals and ensuring swift justice for victims.