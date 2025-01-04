Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Woman tortured to death by son and daughter-in-law over garbage dispute

Woman Tortured to Death by Son and Daughter-in-Law Over Garbage Dispute

In a tragic incident, a woman was allegedly tortured to death by her son and daughter-in-law following a domestic dispute over garbage disposal in Hyderabad’s Gujarati Pare area.

According to police reports, the victim, identified as Kulsoom, was assaulted after she stopped her daughter-in-law from throwing garbage, sparking a heated argument. Kulsoom’s younger son, Sajjad, revealed that the confrontation escalated when his elder brother, Muhammad Ali, and his wife resorted to violence, pushing and brutally torturing their mother.

Sajjad further claimed that this was not the first time his elder brother and sister-in-law had assaulted their mother, indicating a pattern of abuse. The authorities have transferred the victim’s body to Civil Hospital for postmortem and further legal proceedings.

Similar Incident
This distressing event echoes another tragic case reported in November 2024, where a man in Bhakkar, Punjab, murdered his mother over a family dispute. In that case, the accused, identified as Tauqir, attacked his 55-year-old mother, Manzooran Mai, with an axe, inflicting fatal injuries. She succumbed to her wounds while being transported to the hospital.

The Bhakkar police confirmed that the incident occurred in Hyderabad Thal and was the result of ongoing familial tensions. The suspect fled the scene following the attack, and a case was registered based on the father’s complaint. Law enforcement is continuing efforts to apprehend the suspect.

In both cases, law enforcement authorities have vowed to deliver justice and ensure that the culprits face strict punishment. Investigations are ongoing, and the police urge citizens to report incidents of domestic violence to prevent such tragedies.

These cases have sparked widespread concern regarding domestic abuse and familial disputes, highlighting the need for stronger measures to address violence within households. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals and ensuring swift justice for victims.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 4 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.25 279.95
Euro EUR 287.25 290
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347 350.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.5 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 173.75 176
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.9 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search