Explosion in Turbat Claims One Life, Injures 35 Others

A powerful explosion in Turbat, Balochistan, resulted in the death of one person and left 35 others injured, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

According to police sources, at least eight of the injured are reported to be in critical condition and are receiving emergency medical care. The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals, where doctors are working tirelessly to stabilize their condition.

Following the incident, a large contingent of police and security forces arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area to secure evidence and prevent further incidents. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the cause and nature of the explosion.

