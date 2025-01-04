PMDC makes major announcement about MBBC, BDS admissions

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has granted permission to medical universities across the country for admission in MBBS and BDS programs.

It has sent a letter to the provincial medical universities in this regard.

The letter states that provincial public medical universities should complete the admission process and admit students for the 2024-2025 session.

The PMDC stated that medical universities should conduct admissions in accordance with the PMDC Act of 2022 and the Medical and Dental Undergraduate Education Policy Rules of 2023.

The letter further mentioned that the result of the MDCAT test of one province will be applicable nationwide, including Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

PMDC Registrar Dr. Shaista Faisal has sent the letter to the University of Health Sciences Lahore, Liaquat University of Medical Sciences Jamshoro, Bolan Medical and Health Sciences University Quetta, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Islamabad, and Khyber Medical University Peshawar.