Gold prices increase by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Gold Prices Surge In Global And Local Markets

KARACHI – Gold recorded downward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday amid dropping global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price plunged by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs275,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gram closed at Rs236,368 after witnessing a decline of Rs1,029 in local market.

The bullion rates also witnessed bearish trend as per ounce price dipped $18 to reach $2,639 in international market.

A day earlier, the precious commodity witnessed gains in both local and international markets. The price of 24-karat gold rose by Rs2,200 per tola, bringing it to Rs276,900 per tola on Friday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold saw an increase of Rs1,886, reaching Rs237,397.

Market analysts attribute this rise to fluctuations in global economic conditions and increasing investor demand for safe-haven assets. Traders anticipate that gold prices may remain volatile in the coming days, influenced by international trends and currency exchange rates.

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 4 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.25 279.95
Euro EUR 287.25 290
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347 350.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.5 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 173.75 176
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.9 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
 

