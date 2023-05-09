Mark Zuckerberg wins gold, silver medals in jiu-jitsu tournament

MENLO PARK – American business magnate, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg might trick you with his nerd look but the 38-year-old recently added another impressive skill and now he bagged gold and silver medals in his first-ever jiu-jitsu tournament.

The former third richest person competed over the weekend in Redwood City, California, representing the Guerrilla jiu-jitsu team, and added another feather to his cap by taking silver and gold medals home.

In a social media post, the Meta chief said he competed in his first jiu-jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu team.

Snaps from the competition show the tech enthusiast wearing a pair of shorts and a black t-shirt while referee declared him the winner. In other pictures, he can be seen knocking down his competitor.

The post soon went viral on social media, and garnered huge response as Mark received support for his new journey.

Several notables including Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Bernardo Faria, and former UFC champion Conor McGregor congratulated him in comments.

Earlier this year, the Facebook founder appeared on a podcast where he mentioned studying martial arts during the Covid pandemic. Mark linked his new skill with boosting his energy level and tackling challenges at work.